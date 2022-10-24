Empire Life Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,986 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.48.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $159.21. The stock had a trading volume of 52,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.26. The stock has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.