Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $27.29 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 85,603 shares during the period. Hess accounts for 2.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hess worth $27,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hess to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

HES traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,095. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $135.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.67.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

