Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $5.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.02. 2,558,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

