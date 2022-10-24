Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. State Street Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 178.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,774,000 after purchasing an additional 323,591 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.70 on Monday, hitting $485.88. 25,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $504.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

