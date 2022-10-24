Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 27,562 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,562 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 1.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $24,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,561,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 63,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 31,558 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.37 and a 52-week high of $126.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.52.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

