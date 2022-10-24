Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $8.93 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Energi has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and $191,129.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00081519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007879 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,635,932 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

