Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 9.1 %

EFOI opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 104.40% and a negative return on equity of 198.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

