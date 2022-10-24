Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
EFOI opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 104.40% and a negative return on equity of 198.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
