Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
EBTC stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.70. 8,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $371.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $46.48.
Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.13%.
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
