Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

EBTC stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.70. 8,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $371.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.13%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

