EOS (EOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $159.51 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, EOS has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $159.51 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00005534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007038 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004950 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004701 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,078,992 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

