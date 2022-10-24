Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.95

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 1098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPHY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

