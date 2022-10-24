EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Lowered to C$69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.94.

Shares of EQB traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$46.98. 9,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,348. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. EQB has a 12 month low of C$44.81 and a 12 month high of C$84.78.

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.60 million. On average, analysts expect that EQB will post 9.8700002 EPS for the current year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

