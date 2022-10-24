Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.64-$2.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $57.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $285,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

