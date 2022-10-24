Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 75.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.