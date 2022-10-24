Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTRG. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after acquiring an additional 449,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,720,000 after buying an additional 692,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,269,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,904,000 after buying an additional 141,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,699,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.