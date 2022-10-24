Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 13,445 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $152.12 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

