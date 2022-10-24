Estate Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,203 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Progressive Stock Up 3.0 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive stock opened at $122.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.66 and a 52 week high of $129.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

