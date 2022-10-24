Estate Counselors LLC Buys 950 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 2.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $15,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $78.80 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

