Estate Counselors LLC Buys New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after buying an additional 4,426,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $51.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.