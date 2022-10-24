Estate Counselors LLC Buys New Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,384,000 after purchasing an additional 449,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,430,000 after purchasing an additional 685,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,408,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,842,000 after purchasing an additional 147,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $10,985,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,426,170 shares in the company, valued at $878,901,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. Gg sold 190,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $8,107,732.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,235,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,555,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $10,985,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,426,170 shares in the company, valued at $878,901,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,778,445 shares of company stock worth $74,672,614 over the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.87 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

