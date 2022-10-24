Estate Counselors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 3.2 %

MCK opened at $370.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.52. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.61 and a 12 month high of $375.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.