Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,895 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $29.01 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

