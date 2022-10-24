Estate Counselors LLC Has $32.54 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,150 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after purchasing an additional 272,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,613,000 after buying an additional 503,485 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,319,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.45. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.73 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

