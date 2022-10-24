Estate Counselors LLC Has $8.75 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the period.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $101.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66.
