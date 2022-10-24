Estate Counselors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.1% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 271,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after buying an additional 37,235 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 274,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after buying an additional 38,245 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,620,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,635,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $45.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

