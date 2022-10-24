Estate Counselors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

