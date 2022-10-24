Estate Counselors LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 42.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 85.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI opened at $21.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

