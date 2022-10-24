Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $134.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.95.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.27.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

