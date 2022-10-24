Estate Counselors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,670 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after acquiring an additional 414,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $97.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

