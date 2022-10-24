Estate Counselors LLC Sells 188 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $153.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average of $166.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.