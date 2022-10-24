Estate Counselors LLC Sells 22,262 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,262 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $466,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $3,793,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $421.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.20. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

