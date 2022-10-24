Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.05% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,171,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,441,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 103,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 528,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,129,000 after acquiring an additional 43,262 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $80.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.35. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.01 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Stephens began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

