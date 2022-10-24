Everdome (DOME) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everdome has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $239.00 million and $3.68 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everdome alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,502.69 or 0.28430621 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.