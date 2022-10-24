EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

EVERTEC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. EVERTEC has a payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.56. 284,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,215. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,310,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

Get Rating

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

