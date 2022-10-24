Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

EXC traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $37.04. 93,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187,324. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 645.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after buying an additional 7,408,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.