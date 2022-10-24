ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXLS. Cowen upped their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.71.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $161.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $179.81.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

