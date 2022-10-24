Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Extendicare Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:EXETF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

