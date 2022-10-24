F3Logic LLC Cuts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycom Software Price Performance

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $319.30 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.