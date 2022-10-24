F3Logic LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $286.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.39 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.45 and its 200 day moving average is $368.22.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

