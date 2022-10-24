F3Logic LLC Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Nucor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $131.40 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.82.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

