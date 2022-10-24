F3Logic LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,937,000 after acquiring an additional 71,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $227.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

