Fantom (FTM) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $525.46 million and $63.55 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002925 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,490.59 or 0.28371573 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011081 BTC.
About Fantom
Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Fantom Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.