FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Director Purchases $1,977,528.00 in Stock

Oct 24th, 2022

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) Director James W. Ayers purchased 53,088 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $1,977,528.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,704,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,760,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FB Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FBK traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $37.50. 115,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

