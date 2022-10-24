FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,090 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 215.2% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 182,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,731 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $91.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.