FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 774 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NOC opened at $527.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $487.60 and its 200 day moving average is $471.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $527.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.