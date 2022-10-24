FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 8,693 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

