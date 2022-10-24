FDx Advisors Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,837 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $275.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

