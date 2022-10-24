FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Linde by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Linde by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Linde by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $292.41 on Monday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.75 and a 200 day moving average of $296.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.41.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.