FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $4.89 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IWY stock opened at $122.70 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $176.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.49.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

