FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 10,537 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,320,000 after buying an additional 425,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 697,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after buying an additional 354,263 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $93.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average of $106.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $140.41.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

