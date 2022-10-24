FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,013 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML by 131.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $470.86 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.52 and its 200-day moving average is $514.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ASML Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Societe Generale cut their target price on ASML from €595.00 ($607.14) to €520.00 ($530.61) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.18.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.